Sharon and Harold Everett celebrate 50 years

Mr. and Mrs. Harold Everett of Lancaster celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a dinner and party with family at Kiebzak’s Restaurant in Sloan. Mr. Everett and the former Sharon Nycel were married July 16, 1966, in St. Joachim Church. He is a retired working foreman at Pierce & Stevens Chemical Corp. in Buffalo. She is a retired front end manager at Croppers in Downingtown, Pa. They have three children and three grandchildren.