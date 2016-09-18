Richard and Theresa Zgoda celebrate 60 years

Mr. and Mrs. Richard Zgoda of Derby celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a backyard barbecue for family and friends. It was held at the home of the couple’s daughter and son-in-law in Mayville. Mr. Zgoda and the former Theresa Pignone were married June 2, 1956, in Holy Cross Catholic Church. He was a switchman for the New York Telephone Co. She was a teacher’s aide for the Lakeshore Central School District. They have one child and one grandchild.