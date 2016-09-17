Newfane man pleads guilty to third DWI

LOCKPORT – A Newfane man who said he downed “six beverages” before getting behind the wheel April 23 may be headed for state prison.

Philip W. Barger Jr., 33, of Wheeler Road, pleaded guilty this week to a felony count of driving while intoxicated. He risks up to four years behind bars when he is sentenced Dec. 13 by State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr.

Barger’s latest arrest occurred in Lewiston. His previous DWI convictions occurred in Newfane, in 2008 and 2014.