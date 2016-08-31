CYRAN, Richard J.

CYRAN - Richard J. Age 78, of North Tonawanda, August 30, 2016, husband of Lynda L. (Wolf) Cyran; father of Timothy and Steven (Heather) Cyran; brother of the late Francis (Jean) and Paul Cyran; grandfather of four; also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday from 4-8 PM at the Wattengel Funeral Home, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, where funeral services will follow. Complete obituary at Wattengel.com