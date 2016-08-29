Death of man, 78, on Sycamore Street ruled a homicide

The death of Upendra Bawa, 78, has been ruled a homicide, Buffalo Police confirmed Monday.

Bawa’s body was found in the upstairs apartment of a home in the 800 block of Sycamore Street late in the afternoon of July 19, at around 5:30 p.m., according to Buffalo police.

After an autopsy at the Erie County Medical Examiners office, the cause of death was found to be blunt force trauma.

Police request anyone with information about the incident to call or text the Buffalo Police Department confidential TIPCALL line at 847-2255.