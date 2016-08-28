See which real estate firm sells the most houses in Buffalo region

It’s not even close.

That’s how dominant Western New York’s two largest real estate brokerage firms are when it comes to regional home sales.

So far this year, Orchard Park-based RealtyUSA is the No. 1 residential brokerage, with $597 million in transaction volume and 28 percent of the market. That reflects 3,890 transaction “sides” – deals in which they represented the buyer or the seller – which is a standard measure for real estate.

Rival Hunt Real Estate Corp. of Buffalo was further down at No. 2, with $474 million and 22 percent of the market. The firm handled 2,738 transaction sides.

But the rankings plummet from there, with a few surprises for many market observers.

Amherst-based MJ Peterson Corp. has long been viewed as the No. 3 player. In fact, this year, they’re No. 5, with almost $110 million in volume and 5 percent of the market. That’s less than one-fifth of RealtyUSA’s share.

Just ahead of it are national brand Keller Williams and Rochester-based Nothnagle Realtors, both also at 5 percent. Both had just over $113 million in volume.

Moreover, RealtyUSA and Nothnagle are now both owned by Pittsburgh-based Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. Combining their local presence, Howard Hanna actually controls just over one-third of the Buffalo Niagara real estate sales.

With the exception of Amherst-based Metro Real Estate and Buffalo-based Gurney Becker and Bourne, the rest of the firms in the market have less than 2 percent each.

