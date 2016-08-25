On the Record: Aug. 26, 2016

Hires/Honors/Promotions

Northwest Bancshares, parent of Northwest Bank, was named to Forbes’s list of the 50 Most Trustworthy Financial Companies in America. Northwest has made the list four times in the past seven years.

...

Steven A. Davis, president of Buffalo-based Tapecon, received a Woodstock Award from Clarkson University. The award honors young alumni who have demonstrated “outstanding loyalty and service” to Clarkson and its alumni association, and who have used their Clarkson experience to “make a notable contribution to their careers.” Davis earned a bachelor of science degree in engineering and management from Clarkson in 2001.

...

Nothnagle Realtors announced the addition of Aquanda Jones, Joseph Rosenhahn and Elizabeth Hatcher to its Amherst location, and Rebecca Jones to its Orchard Park location.

Company Connections

Sonwil Distribution Center, a logistics solutions provider, was named one of Food Logistics magazine’s “Top Third Party Logistics and Cold Storage Providers” for the third consecutive year.

...

ATTO Technology Inc., producer of storage and network connectivity products for data-intensive computing environments, announced that its XstreamCORE Storage Controller has achieved VMware Ready status. This designation indicates that after a detailed validation process the XstreamCORE 7500 has achieved VMware’s highest level of endorsement, and can be found on the VMware Solution Exchange.

Contributing

A communitywide event to clean, paint, landscape, weed, organize, read to children and perform numerous other volunteer services helped 122 local nonprofit agencies as part of the United Way Day of Caring, the largest one-day volunteer event in Western New York. More than 3,300 volunteers from 145 organizations joined the effort Aug. 17.