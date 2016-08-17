BuffaloNews.com
Bills training camp: Aug. 16
Buffalo Bills running back Jonathan Williams (40) catches a pass in practice today.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) talking to his teammates.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills center Robert Kugler (67) heads to the locker room after getting hurt.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Walt Powell (19) catches a pass.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Robert Woods (10) catches a pass.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back Jonathan Williams (40) catches a pass.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back Mike Gillislee (35) catches a pass.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back Karlos Williams (29) catches a pass.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback EJ Manuel (3) throws a pass.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (88) catches a pass.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) throws a pass.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) throws a pass.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) looks over to the sidelines to see what play was called.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills tight end Nick O'Leary (84) catches a pass.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills Aaron Williams walked around the sidelines.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) battles Buffalo Bills offensive guard Jamison Lalk (60) during a drill.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jarrett Boykin (17) catches a pass.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills fans battled the rain and than the heat today at practice.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills fans battled the rain and than the heat today at practice.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills fans battled the rain and than the heat today at practice.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Manny Lawson (91) works on his tackling technique.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Manny Lawson (91) works on his tackling technique.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills Kroy Biermann who just signed with the Bills was in practice today.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills Kroy Biermann who just signed with the Bills was in practice today.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams (95) works on his foot work.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills linebacker Brandon Spikes (51) works on his foot work.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills linebacker Brandon Spikes (51) flips the ball in the air during the interception drill,
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills linebacker David Hawthorne (56) flips the ball in the air during the interception drill.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander (57) flips the ball in the air during the interception drill.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills linebacker Jamari Lattimore (96) flips the ball in the air during the interception drill.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan with a big smile at practice today .
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Manny Lawson (91) returned back to practice today .
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Manny Lawson (91) returned back to practice today .
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Manny Lawson (91) returned back to practice today .
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (88) catches a pass.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback EJ Manuel (3) throws a pass.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan talks to the media.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) signs autographs.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) signs autographs.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back Mike Gillislee (35) signs autographs after practice.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) and Buffalo Bills fullback Jerome Felton (42) put in extra drills after practice.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (99) and Buffalo Bills defensive tackle T.J. Barnes (98) put in extra drills after practice.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (88) prays in the middle of the field after practice.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (88) prays in the middle of the field after practice.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan in practice.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan in practice.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Marcus Easley (81) returned to practice today.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills Nickell Robey-Coleman walked with a boot on.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Bills training camp: Aug. 16, 2016
