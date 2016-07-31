Jeannine and Charles Cranston

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Cranston of Springville celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at Hidden Valley Animal Adventure in Varysburg. Mr. Cranston and the former Jeannine Kenyon were married July 28, 1956, in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Delevan. He is a retired bank manager at M&T Bank (formerly Citizens Central Bank), former Springville village trustee, and former secretary and treasurer of Maplewood Cemetery. She works retail at Cheap Chollies in Springville. They have five children, 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.