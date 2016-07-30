Surveillance video shows thefts of tires, rims from pickups

PORTER – Two men driving a white U-Haul van are suspected of stealing eight tires and rims from two pickups on the lot of Ki-Po Motors last week, Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies said.

Surveillance video at the Youngstown-Lockport Road business shows the van driving into the lot about 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, with two men inside. They park in the area that the thefts occurred, and flashlights are then seen in the same area. The rental van leaves the scene about an hour later.

Company officials said the tires and rims were taken from a pair of Chevrolet Silverado pickups. One of the vehicles was also damaged. Loss and damage estimates were unavailable.