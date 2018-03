KOENIG, Andrea

KOENIG - Andrea July 28, 2016, of Springville, NY, daughter of Patrick J. and Brenda L. (nee Dziechciarz) Koenig; granddaughter of Tom and Carol Koenig, and the late Leo and Mary Dziechciarz; niece of Sharon and Dave Owczarczwk, Thomas and Jeff (Carmel) Koenig. Private services were held. Arrangements by THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC.