HETRICK, Charlene

HETRICK - Charlene Of North Tonawanda, July 27, 2016, following a long illness, daughter of

the late Roy and Helen Hetrick; beloved twin sister of Darlene (Gerald) Reed and the late Robert (Kathy) Hetrick; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Dr., North Tonawanda, where Funeral Services will be held Monday at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Niagara County S.P.C.A. Online guest registry at www.Wattengel.com