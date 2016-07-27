Free tours of Buffalo Lighthouse offered Thursday night

Free tours of the historic 1833 Buffalo Lighthouse will be given from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in conjunction with Family Night at Wilkeson Pointe in the Outer Harbor at 225 Fuhrmann Blvd. The usual $10 donation has been waived thanks to a donation from the Rich Family Foundation.

Wilkeson Pointe will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday with live music, a beer garden and concessions, concluding with fireworks at dusk. Outer Harbor Bike Rentals also will be open and will provide tours of the waterfront. Longboards will offer kayak and paddle board rentals. For more information, visit outerharborbuffalo.com.