Letter: Protesters must be held accountable for actions

Protesters must be held accountable for actions

Abortion clinics and providers are protected from protesters by a “No Cross Zone.”

The Black Lives Matter movement boasts its intention is willful disruption, destruction of property and violence against police. There should be designated protest areas where these hatemongers can assemble. They should be required to register to obtain a permit to march and protest. If they cause destruction, authorities will know who to arrest.

How many more law enforcement lives will be taken before our politically correct Justice Department and “hypocrite in chief” acknowledge law-abiding citizens’ lives matter as well?

Mary A. Kless

Lancaster