Cheektowaga man arrested for role in armed robbery

A Cheektowaga man was arrested Sunday morning for his alleged role in the armed robbery and assault of a man about 8:15 p.m. July 16 in Buffalo’s Sprenger Park.

Mark Brown, 22, of the Edgebrooke Estates, one of three people sought in the case, was charged with second-degree assault, second-degree robbery, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree menacing.

He is accused of striking the male victim with a handgun equipped with a silencer as he and his cohorts allegedly stole $800 from the victim. According to police the victim had to be treated for a fractured nose and lacerations to his mouth.