Man faces felony drunken driving charge

NORTH HARMONY – A North Carolina man with a history of driving under the influence will face felony charges after he was stopped Sunday morning by Chautauqua County sheriff’s deputies.

Daniel L. Fritz, 27, of Boone, N.C. was stopped for speeding just after 3 a.m. Sunday on Route 394 in the Town of North Harmony.

Deputies said he had a previous conviction in the past 10 years for driving under the influence of a controlled substance, which makes a subsequent charge a felony. He was also charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated after deputies found he had a blood alcohol level of 0.18 percent, which is over twice the legal limit of 0.08 percent.