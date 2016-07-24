KRANT, Deborah Rose (Pilato)

KRANT - Deborah Rose (nee Pilato) Of Hamburg, NY, July 24, 2016, beloved wife of Richard E. Krant; loving mother of Richard (Lynn) and Ashley Krant; grandma to Nolan; cherished daughter of Ann (late Michael) Pilato; sister of Louise (Joseph) Domagala and Michael (Linda) Pilato; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. HAMBURG CHAPEL, 207 Main St., where funeral will be held Thursday at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from SS. Peter & Paul R.C. Church, Hamburg at 10 AM. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorial to Hospice Buffalo Inc.