Man with two children in car is killed in collision at Porter intersection

A man with two children in the car was fatally injured Friday evening when another car apparently went through a stop sign and collided with the vehicle at the intersection of Youngstown-Wilson and Dickersonville roads in the Town of Porter, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Department said.

Authorities identified the victim as Michael G. Willimot, 38, of Wilson.

The sheriff’s office responded to a 911 call shortly after 6 p.m. Friday and found two heavily damaged vehicles at the intersection.

A preliminary investigation indicated a car traveling north on Dickersonville went through the stop sign without stopping and collided with the westbound vehicle on Youngstown-Wilson Road.

Willimot, the driver of the westbound vehicle, was taken by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the other vehicle, Michael A. Buchalski II, 22, of Wilson was taken by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center. The juvenile passengers in Willimot’s car were taken by ambulance to Women and Children’s Hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is continuing and charges are pending.