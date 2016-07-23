LANNING, Lisa A. (Schiavone)

LANNING - Lisa A. (nee Schiavone) July 19, 2016, age 49, cherished mother of Ashley and William Lanning; loving daughter of Anthony and the late Matilda Schiavone; sister of Anthony, Dennis (Patricia) and Carmela Schiavone; also survived by nephews. Visitation Monday 4-8 PM at the PACER

FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). Service to be held at The Chapel at CrossPoint, 500 CrossPoint Pkwy., Getzville, 14068, Tuesday 10 AM, please assemble at The Chapel. Lisa was a loving mother, daughter, sister, a caring friend and devoted pediatric nurse at Children's Hospital of Buffalo. In lieu of flowers, donations to John R. Oishei Children's Hospital, 1028 Main St., 4th Floor, Buffalo, 14202. Online condolences may be made at

