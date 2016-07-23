SCHUBERT, Anthony J. "Sonny"

SCHUBERT - Anthony J. "Sonny" July 22, 2016. Beloved Husband of the late Sharon; devoted father of Anthony (Leanne) Schubert and the late Kim Schubert; loving grandfather of C.J. Alberti, Alicia Alberti and Kayli Schubert; dear brother of late Richard (Sally) Schubert, late Joan (late Joseph) Kulik and the late Mary (late Ted) Juke; dear uncle of Eileen Juke, Liz Juke, Brad Skowronski and Eric Ardenski; also survived by extended family and many friends. Mr. Schubert was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and was past owner of A.J'S Tavern. Funeral Services Will be held at THE BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St (corner South Ogden) Tuesday at 9:30 AM. The family will be present Monday from 5-9 PM.