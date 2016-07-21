BuffaloNews.com
Local News
Sports
Bills
Sabres
High Schools
High Schools Scoreboard
Colleges
Bisons and Baseball
Bucky and Sully
Bandits
Soccer
Outdoors
WNY Auto Racing
NCAA Basketball
Bills
News
Analysis
Business
Commentary
Fandom
For the record
Game day
Long form
Multimedia
Nostalgia
Stats
Xs and Os
Sabres
Sabres 2016-17 season
Gusto
Food and Drink
Music
Festivals
Theater
Family
Movies
Comedy
Art
Dance
Deaths
Death Submissions
Last 24 Hours
E-edition
Business
Business Wire
Crime
Editorials
Education
Events Calendar
Submit Event
Photo Galleries
Politics
PolitiFact New York
TV and Media
Weather
Forecast
Weddings
Submit Announcement
Submit Golden Anniversary
WNY History
Sponsored Content
[BN] Ads
Buffalo Job Finder
Buffalo Cars
Special Sections
Buffalo Magazine
Buffalo Brides
Buffalo Home Finder
Classifieds
Contests
Pet Place
Communities
Erie County
Amherst
Buffalo
Hamburg
Lancaster
Town of Tonawanda
Niagara County
Health and Fitness
Lifestyles
Books
Fashion
Gardening
Home and Style
NeXt
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Adam Zyglis
State
Sign In
Subscribe
Share this article
FACEBOOK
TWITTER
EMAIL
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Reddit
WhatsApp
One Beer: J.P. Fitzgerald's
A group of friends who met in Florida enjoy dinner and drinks on the patio.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
From left, having a couple of beers are Ken Bachmann, of Sinclairville, Devon Starks and Matt Sandlov of the Town of Boston.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
J.P. Fitzgerald's at 4326 Clark St. in Hamburg is a distinctly Celtic-accented locale.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
They serve New Belgium Fat Tire Ale.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Hanging out form left are Jennifer Vincent, of England, Vicki Brainard, of Hamburg, her husband Bert Brainard, Bret Biersbach, of East Aurora, and son Jonathan Brainard, of Columbia, South Carolina.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Bartender Timothy Hoak pours a New Belgium Fat Tire Ale.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
From left are Eric Pachan, of the Town of Boston and Chris Demmerley of Hamburg.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
J.P. Fitzgerald's at 4326 Clark St. in Hamburg is a distinctly Celtic-accented locale.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
J.P. Fitzgerald's is at 4326 Clark St. in Hamburg. From left are Frank Caruana and Mark Pelc of Hamburg.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
More Galleries
72nd Annual Shrine Circus in Hamburg
Toronto Maple Leafs 5, Buffalo Sabres 2
UB blows out Arizona in the Big Dance
Smiles at 3lau at VENU
#EveryDayAPhoto 2018
The career of new Bills QB AJ McCarron
The Greystone: Restaurant review
National School Walkout Day in WNY
New penguin habitat at Aquarium of Niagara
Photo:
1
/ 13
Wednesday, February 28, 2018
J.P. Fitzgerald's is at 4326 Clark St. in Hamburg.
Share
Tweet
EMAIL
Related content
One beer at: J.P. Fitzgeraldu0027s
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Recent Galleries
Share this article