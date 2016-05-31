GLINSKI, Bernadine M. (Jasinski)

GLINSKI - Bernadine M. (nee Jasinski) May 28, 2016, beloved wife of the late Alfred Glinski; dear mother of Kathleen Mills, Geraldine Rudolph and Pauline Goldstein; grandmother of seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; sister of the late Michael (Mary) Jasinski. A Memorial Service will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made in Mrs. Glinski's memory to the American Cancer Society. Please share condolences online at

