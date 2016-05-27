Vic Carucci's 3 Bills thoughts: Taylor's time, Henderson's uncertainty & bye to Boomer?

Here are my three thoughts on the Buffalo Bills after their first week of OTAs:

>You can see the difference in the way Tyrod Taylor carries himself. He has much more of a commanding presence. He gives off a vibe that he not only knows he's the Bills' undisputed starting quarterback of the present, but fully intends to fill that role well beyond this season.

There is the not-so-insignificant matter of that one year he has left on his contract, but Taylor is going about his business like a boss. A year ago, he was trying to prove he was the best of three competitors for the starting job. He was trying to prove that he was more than the backup he had been for four seasons in Baltimore.

Taylor isn't proving anymore. He's doing. He's taking the first step on a journey that he intends to lead to that big contract extension he's seeking.

In the one practice that was open to the media, Taylor had some shaky moments where he misfired on multiple throws and showed general rustiness. Yet, never did it seem as if he were the least bit out of place in the No. 1 spot ahead of EJ Manuel and rookie Cardale Jones.

Taylor was happy with how things went in the way you would expect from a confident veteran quarterback who isn't living or dying with every completion or incompletion.

"Definitely knowing the offense, being able to put guys in the right place when things aren’t right," he said of how much better he felt than in the 2015 OTAs. "Being able to get the offense out of certain looks versus certain coverages and certain fronts or certain pressures that we get, but also just getting more reps, I think, is the main thing. Being able to know that you’re going to get a certain amount of reps going into practice and learning from those reps."

>There's no telling how things are going to play out with Seantrel Henderson, but right now, it seems more discouraging than ever.

The Bills are looking for an answer at right tackle, and had been hoping for a three-way competition between Henderson, Jordan Mills, and Cyrus Kouandjio.

Henderson developed Crohn's Disease, and it wound up shortening his 2015 season. He was sick enough at one point to require hospitalization before the Bills' late-season game at Philadelphia. He was sick enough to encounter severe weight loss.

Early in the offseason, General Manager Doug Whaley and coach Rex Ryan had spoken optimistically about how Henderson was doing. But then Henderson was a no-show for this week's OTAs, and Ryan dropped a bombshell of sorts when he said he hadn't spoken with Henderson since the end of last season.

Was that the coach's way of saying that Henderson wasn't actually vying to get back his starting job? Does it mean the Bills only have a two-way battle between Mills, who started at right tackle in Tuesday's practice, and Kouandjio?

The balance of the practices from next week through mid-June, the final portion of offseason workouts, could wind up telling us much more about Henderson's future with the Bills ... and, quite possibly, in the NFL.

>There was a report from TheBigLead.com Thursday night that the 2016 NFL season would be Chris Berman's last at ESPN because, with his contract due to expire soon after the end of year, he planned to retire.

Berman's agent later told The New York Times his client had no intention of retiring, but the thought of Berman's time with ESPN possibly coming to an end made me think about his long-standing relationship with the Bills.

As anyone who follows the team knows, Boomer has unabashedly rooted for them for years. He formed close alliances with Jim Kelly, making regular trips to Western New York to play in his annual charity golf tournament, and late club owner Ralph Wilson, who chose Berman to be his presenter for his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Berman's line, "Nobody circles the wagons like the Buffalo Bills," became as much a fixture in franchise history as the "Shout!" song. And what NFL Draft was complete without Boomer talking about a "taxi driver giving him a tip" before revealing the Bills' No. 1 draft pick before the NFL commissioner announced it?

Berman genuinely liked Buffalo and the Bills, and, although he grew up in Greenwich, Conn., he adopted them as his own. I always got the sense that the feeling was mutual from many Western New Yorkers. And I know that players, especially those on the Super Bowl teams, genuinely embraced their friendship with a national media star.

His shtick, especially "Back! Back! Back!" and "Rumblin! Bumblin' Stumblin'," got admittedly old and corny. But it was part of his signature, along with his connection with the Bills.