DZIKOWSKI - Robert May 25, 2016, beloved husband of Dorothy (Tures) Dzikowski; dear father of the late Baby Dzikowski and late Robert R. Dzikowski Jr.; loving son of late Michael and Suzanne (Biekowski) Dzikowski; brother of Edward (Romona) Dzikowski, Susie (late Joseph) Muschaweck, Harry (Nadija) Dzikowski, Joseph (Vala) Dzikowski, late Dorothy (late Robert) Walter, late Dolores Dzikowski, late Eugene Dzikowski; also survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral from the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., (Southtowns Chapel) 3155 Orchard Park Rd., Tuesday at 10:15 AM and from St. John Vianney Church at 11:00 AM. Friends may call Sunday and Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Bob was a member of the American Legion Post #567, a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Fr. John Schaus Council #4652, and he also belonged to their Color Corp. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He was a member of the St. John Vianney Holy Name Society and the SJV Seniors. He was a Eucharistic Minister and very active at St. John Vianney Parish for many years.