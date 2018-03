Akron/Newstead

The season opening cruise night will be held 6 p.m. Thursday on Main Street. The cruise night runs on Thursdays through the summer, until Sept. 1.

This week:

• The Newstead Town Board meets at 8 p.m. Monday at Town Hall, 5 Clarence Center Road.

• The Akron School Board meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday in at Akron High School, 47 Bloomingdale Ave.