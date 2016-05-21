HELD, Robert E.

HELD - Robert E. Age 90, has entered eternal life from his home in Sun City Center, FL. Bob is survived by his wife of 70 years, Zelda (Dusty) nee Swartzfager; a son, Bruce of Beaumont, TX; a daughter, Carol LaRiviere of New Market, MD; two sisters, Elizabeth Root of Denver, CO and Delores Behrman of East Aurora, NY; three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren; plus many cousins in the Buffalo area (Bruemmer, Gang, Dalquist, and Beier). Bob was a 1938 graduate of Public School 28, and attended Seneca Vocational High School. He was a veteran of WWII having served as a Combat Infantry Sergeant in Europe with the 44th Infantry Division, earning a Bronze Star, and the French Legion of Honor, France's highest medal. He earned a degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Missouri at Rolla in 1948, and in 1949 began a 34 year career as an engineer with various Federal Agencies. He retired from his position as Director of Technical Services, Region III FEMA, Olney, MD, in 1980 and retired to Florida.