Letter: Speeders pose bigger risk than a few unleashed dogs

Speeders pose bigger risk than a few unleashed dogs

I am writing in regard to the recent letter concerning park rangers at Chestnut Ridge. At Como Park, I also was told over a loud speaker to leash my dog. We were well off the road and not bothering anyone.

A dog gets much more exercise when not restrained to a low human pace of walking. I’ve seen my dog sprint over 100 yards in a few seconds. I’ve seen him climb nearly vertical creek banks and hills.

Park maintenance workers and the police could also strictly enforce the leash law, but thankfully choose not to. The almost always young lead-footed driver racing through the park needs to be reminded of the 15 mph speed limit. This is more important than harassing caring pet owners.

Michael Balszak

Depew