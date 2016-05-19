Theodore A. Biggie Jr., architect of City Court

Sept. 5, 1933 – May 14, 2016

Theodore A. “Ted” Biggie Jr., a retired Buffalo architect, died unexpectedly last Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colo., where he had lived for the past 15 years. He was 82.

Born in Buffalo, he attended Kenmore High School. He graduated from Syracuse University in 1957 with a bachelor’s degree in architecture.

After college, he served for two years on active duty with the Air Force as an engineer, then served with the Air Force Reserve until 1972, attaining the rank of major. While stationed with the Air Force in Colorado Springs, he met the former Virginia Marchetti and married her after a six-week courtship.

Returning to Buffalo, Mr. Biggie was a principal at several local architectural firms – Pfohl, Roberts, Biggie; Biggie, Shaflucas; Biggie Sturniolo Tomsic and Biggie Tomsic Architects.

His projects included numerous schools and nursing homes in the area, Studio Arena Theatre, the roof-raising at Memorial Auditorium, the former Dulski Federal Office Building and the controversial Buffalo City Court building in Niagara Square.

Mr. Biggie told an interviewer in 1991 that the court building was designed with blank concrete facades since judges “do not like windows in courtrooms because they say they can be distracting to the jurors. So we had to place the windows in corridors or corners.”

He contributed to the American Arbitration Association Board of Neutrals in resolving construction disputes. He also was a member of several architectural associations and was a past president of the Buffalo Western New York Chapter of the American Institute of Architects. He retired in 1997.

A former resident of Kenmore, Williamsville and Elma, he was an instrument-rated private pilot and went whitewater rafting on various rivers in the nation. He also enjoyed dogs, golfing, exotic sports cars and doing crossword puzzles in ink.

In addition to his wife of 56 years, survivors include two daughters, Jennifer Biggie Poetter and Dr. Jessica; a son, Ted III; and seven grandchildren. There will be no services.