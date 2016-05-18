PREISLER, Frances M. (Ziembicki)

PREISLER - Frances M. (nee Ziembicki) Of N. Tonawanda, unexpectedly May 10, 2016 in her 90th year. Wife of the late John M. Preisler Jr.; loving mother of John M (Carol) Preisler III and Ann M. (Brian) Pettit; proud grandmother of Lisa (Mark) Reitz, Jessica (Jason) Millington, Greg Pettit, John Preisler IV and step grandchildren Rob and Steve Falgiano and four great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; predeceased by two sisters; also

survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private funeral services and burial were held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by the SABER FUNERAL HOME, (692-0271).