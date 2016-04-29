FALSONE, Salvatore J.

FALSONE - Salvatore J. April 29, 2016, age 85, of Cheektowaga, NY, beloved husband of the late Alice Falsone (nee Gorny); dearest father of Samuel (Margaret) Falsone and Janice (Michael) Stover; loving grandfather of Ashley (Kirk) LeFort, Jason and Eric; great-grandfather of Charlotte and Victoria; son of the late Santo and Giovannina Falsone; brother of Leonard (Martha) and predeceased by the late Carmella, Josephine (Philip), Elizabeth (Angelo) and Vincent; brother-in-law of Jackie Falsone and the late Richard (Eleanor) Gorny; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Monday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 AM from Resurrection RC Church, Union Rd. at Como Park Blvd. Please assemble at church. Entombment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations in Salvatore's name may be made to the charity of your choice. Send condolences to SmolarekCares.com.