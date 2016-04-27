FELBER, Jerry A. Sr.

FELBER - Jerry A. Sr. Peacefully with his family by his side, April 26, 2016, beloved husband of Erika (nee Sterr); loving father of Cheryl Felber-George (Greg), Cindy (Jeffrey) Rogacki, Jerry (Tonia) Felber Jr. and Erika (Scott) Schunk; dearest grandfather of Gregory, Amanda (Christopher), Ryan (fiance;e Lauren), Kyle, Alysa, Tyler, Nicholas and his precious angel, Emily; joining his parents, Richard and Florence Felber, and his siblings Dorothy, Ruthie, Mary Jane, Richard, Theodore, Donald, Herbert and Robert in heaven. Jerry was co-founder and co-owner of Felber's Building Supply and of Golden Pond Estates. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Elma United Methodist Church, 2991 Bowen Road, Saturday, April 30 beginning 4 PM with dinner reception to follow. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions can be made, in his memory, to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of Western New York or Hospice of Buffalo. Please share your condolences at

