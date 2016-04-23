OLSZEWSKI, Beverly Elaine

OLSZEWSKI - Beverly Elaine Of Pendleton, April 19, 2016, beloved wife of Walter J. Olszewski; devoted mother of Steven (Lisa), Daniel (Karen), the late Rebecca (William) Smith; loving grandmother of Kevin (Meredith), Sara, Leah, Matthew and Keith; sister of Sherwood (Sandra) Russell. Beverly received her Nursing degree from the University of Rochester and her Sociology degree from SUNY/Buffalo. She practiced nursing at Roswell, Kenmore Mercy and the Erie County Health Dept. for over 20 years. She especially enjoyed her work at the baby clinics. After retirement, she volunteered for the Amherst Senior Center and the Pendleton Food Pantry. During her leisure time, she enjoyed biking, reading and especially her family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, April 30 at 11 AM at Zion United Church of Christ, 15 Koenig Circle at Parker, Tonawanda, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion UCC or Niagara Hospice.