Paul Snyder worked the phones to gain ownership of the Buffalo Braves after the first ownership group, the Manhattan investment firm of Newberger, Loeb & Co., relinquished control to the NBA.
Snyder was moved to purchase the franchise after attending with his son Paul a Braves-76ers preseason game in Niagara Falls.
u201cIt was really exciting," Snyder said. "I decided to see if I could buy the team on the spot. It was on emotion. My son was all excited, saying, u2018Dad, we got to do this,u2019 so I bought it.u201d
That's Snyder (in the tie, looking up at the scoreboard) sitting in the top row of the lower golds at Memorial Auditorium with his family. His daughter, Janet (the longtime Kiss 98.5 morning show host) is on the left. Mother Marie is to the right of Paul; next to her is Paul Jr. In the next row down are sisters Kathy (with her arm up and holding a program) and Sue is to the right (in front of mother Marie and brother Paul).
Trainer Jerry McCann displays the uniform in July of 1971.
Braves coach Dolph Schayes signals to his players during a game against the New York Knicks on Dec. 4, 1970.
Bob Kauffman, No. 44, averaged a team-high 20.4 points during the Braves inaugural season.
Kauffman led the team in scoring even though he often guarded the opponent's top big man, in this case the Milwaukee Bucks' Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on January 23, 1974 at the Dane County Colesium.
Wilt Chamberlain of the Lakers was another tough matchup for Kauffman. However ...
Kauffman struck for a game-high 34 points in perhaps the Braves biggest win of their debut season -- a 113-111 overtime conquest of the Lakers. Jerry West scored 27 and Chamberlain 25 for LA.
Kevin Kunnert throws a pass around Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
103 players were selected before the Braves took a flier on Buffalo State College guard Randy Smith in the seventh round of the 1971 draft. What an "afterthought" he turned out to be.
Randy Smith quickly established his place in the league and set a record by playing all 82 games for 10 straight seasons.
Randy Smith driving on the Knicks Earl 'The Pearl" Monroe for two of his 32 points in a Jan. 24, 1975 victory over the Knicks.
Randy Smith drives between Jim Barnett (25) and Ollie Johnson (3) of the New Orleans Jazz in an October 22, 1974 game at the Aud. Randy finished his career with 16,262 points - more than any player in his draft class. He was also the NBA All-Star Game MVP in 1977-78. He went 11 of 14 from the field, scoring 27 points and handing out six assists in just 29 minutes.
Randy looks to make his move.
Randy takes it to the hoop against the Celtics in Boston Garden.
Bob McAdoo quickly became a star after the Braves made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 1972 draft.
Celtics center Dave Cowens looks to work against Bob McAdoo in this February 1974 matchup.
A familiar sight to Braves fans: McAdoo's unique jump shot technique.
The two Buffalo Bobs: McAdoo and Buffalo born and raised Bob Lanier of the Detroit Pistons.
McAdoo during a 1972 game at the Aud.
The season after they drafted McAdoo the Braves selected Providence College guard Ernie DiGregorio third overall. Like McAdoo, he was voted the NBA's Rookie of the Year.
Ernie D on the drive against Seattle's Slick Watts.
Washington Bullets center Wes Unseld was an imposing figure in the paint but no match for Ernie D in the open court.
Things began to look up after Jack Ramsay became the Braves' head coach in 1972-73. In his four seasons they went from 21-61 to 42-40 to 49-33 to 46-36.
Ramsay huddles the troops to talk strategy.
A floor view of a crowd at the Aud in February of 1974.
McAdoo was named the NBA's MVP for a wondrous 1974-75 season in which he averaged 34.5 points in the regular season and 37.4 in the playoffs. He led the league in scoring for three straight seasons beginning in 1973-74.
What might the Braves future have look like had Moses Malone, acquired in 1976-77, not been shipped out after two appearances totaling six minutes? He would go on to become a 12-time all-star.
Adrian Dantley in 1976-77 became the third Brave voted NBA Rookie of the Year. He was dealt before the following season, went on to lead the league in scoring twice and averaged 24.3 points over his 13-year career.
Walt Hazzard on a drive during the 1972-73 season.
