SKILL - Philip A. Batavia, age 72, April 19, 2016. Longtime WBTA radio personality and DJ. Survived by his wife, Billie (Hoffman) Skill of Batavia; loving father of, Jill of NC and Kelly of Brooklyn; siblings, Dolores (Joe) Russo of Rochester, Joan Skill of Williamsville and the late John; sister-in-law, Joan of FL and mother-in-law, Shelagh Hoffman of Batavia. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated 10:00 AM Monday April 25 at Resurrection Parish (St. Mary's Site). Burial in Grand View Cemetery and memorials suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Please share your words of comfort at www.tomaszewskifh.com

