Jimenez’s big night fuels rally for Bisons

The Buffalo Bisons turned a potential loss into a victory that enabled them to win their first series of the season.

The Bisons scored four times in the seventh and eighth innings to turn a three-run deficit into a 6-5 victory over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at PNC Park in Moosic, Pa. Catcher A.J. Jimenez drove in the winning run with a bases-loaded walk with two out in the eighth inning, part of a big offensive day for the receiver known more for his defensive play.

The win enabled the Bisons to take three of four games from the RailRiders. Buffalo had split two series and lost two other series this month.

Bye-bye goose eggs: Jimenez came into Thursday having appeared in two games with nothing but zeros appearing in the key offensive statistics columns. His third time out proved to be a charm for the Herd as he went 2 for 3 with a homer, one huge walk, four RBI and one run scored. Jimenez’s two-out single in the seventh drove in Matt Dominguez to pull Buffalo within 5-3.

Jimenez, a potential catcher of the future before injuries hindered his climb up the Blue Jays’ depth chart, drove in the Bisons’ first two runs with his first home run of the season.

The Bisons also have former stud Yankees prospect and big-league catcher Jesus Montero on the roster. Montero, who is batting .316, served as the designated-hitter Thursday.

Bats wake-up: The Bisons finished with 10 hits but collected seven of them, along with two walks during the seventh and eighth innings to fuel their comeback charge.

Records: Bisons improved to 7-8, the RailRiders fell to 8-7.

Attendance: A crowd of 3,836 attended the contest between International League North rivals.

Next: The Bisons continue their road trip with the first of three games at Rochester Red at 6:35 p.m. Friday. That’s actually the first of six straight games against the Red Wings. Following an off day Monday, the teams get together to start a three-game set Tuesday at Coca-Cola Field.