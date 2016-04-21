Share this article

Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) rushed for a touchdown but was called back on a penally in the third quarter at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park,NY on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015. (James P. McCoy/ Buffalo News)

Dunne with Graham: What's the Buffalo Bills' plan at QB into the 2016 NFL Draft?

| Published | Updated

This week from the Swannie House in downtown Buffalo, we dive into the NFL Draft on the "Dunne with Graham" podcast. A few topics discussed...

  • What is the Bills' plan at quarterback next week in the draft?
  • How does Tyrod Taylor fit into what Doug Whaley and his staff do on draft day?
  • What are the strengths/limitations of the QB's in the draft such as Paxton Lynch, Cardale Jones and Kevin Hogan?
  • Defensively, which prospects fit in Buffalo's defense at No. 19 overall?
  • The plan opposite Sammy Watkins at wide receiver.
  • LeSean McCoy and his long term future in WNY.

Here is the link to our pod on iTunes.

 

The audio below...

 

 

And the video...

