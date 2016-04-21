Dunne with Graham: What's the Buffalo Bills' plan at QB into the 2016 NFL Draft?

This week from the Swannie House in downtown Buffalo, we dive into the NFL Draft on the "Dunne with Graham" podcast. A few topics discussed...

What is the Bills' plan at quarterback next week in the draft?

How does Tyrod Taylor fit into what Doug Whaley and his staff do on draft day?

What are the strengths/limitations of the QB's in the draft such as Paxton Lynch, Cardale Jones and Kevin Hogan?

Defensively, which prospects fit in Buffalo's defense at No. 19 overall?

The plan opposite Sammy Watkins at wide receiver.

LeSean McCoy and his long term future in WNY.

Here is the link to our pod on iTunes.

The audio below...

And the video...