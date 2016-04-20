Boy critically injured when hit by SUV near South Park High

A boy was critically injured when he was struck by an SUV shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday at Southside Parkway and Mesmer Avenue, near South Park High School, Buffalo police said.

Accident investigators said it appears the 9-year-old boy ran into the street and was struck by a grey Toyota.

The SUV had damage to its front right fender. A pair of child’s sneakers and a soccer ball on the street were collected by accident investigators.

The boy was transported to Women & Children’s Hospital where he was listed late Wednesday in critical condition.

The names of the boy and the driver involved have not been released.

Southside Parkway was reopened to traffic just before 6 p.m. when the SUV was carried away on a flatbed tow truck. Police are continuing to investigate.

