Voices of the Voters: Old-school conservatism draws vet to Ted Cruz

Donald E. Frank is old-school, an Army veteran from the Korean War era, a strong conservative and a true fan of the U.S. Constitution.

That’s why he’s voting for Ted Cruz.

“I’m looking for a candidate that will go back to the old days,” he said Tuesday, after voting in the Cheektowaga Senior Center on Broadway. “Everything was simple. We were a lot safer. We didn’t have to lock our doors. Everyone knew their neighbors. Today you’re lucky if you know who lives next to you.

“I’m a conservative person,” he added. “I think Ted Cruz comes closest to getting us back to what the Constitution says, to a simpler time. The other candidates, they don’t even talk about the Constitution. They haven’t read it. They don’t even know how it works.”

Don’t even try asking Frank about Donald Trump. He might take a poke at you with his cane.

“He’s just too noisy, and he’s definitely not a conservative,” he said. “He has no plan at all. He’s all talk. Period. ... Trump is for Trump.”

Frank, 85, retired after a 38-year career with the Erie County Highway Department, is a former Republican committeeman who has been interested in presidential campaigns since the Dewey-Truman race in 1948.

“This is the first election that doesn’t get to the issues,” he said. “They never get exactly to what they’re going to do. All they’re doing is hollering at each other.”

Frank clearly is no big fan of either Trump or Hillary Clinton. So what will he do if that’s the November matchup?

“I’ve voted in every election since I turned 21,” he said. “But I’d have a hard time getting to the polls.”

