TENEBRA, Winifred M.

TENEBRA - Winifred M. March 25, 2016, wife of the late

Louis Tenebra; sister of the late Edna Lombardo and David Brundage; also survived by nieces and nephews; dear companion of Chester Gora. No prior visitation. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements by JOHN E.

ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME.