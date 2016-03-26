RAINERO, Carl S.

RAINERO - Carl S. March 24, 2016 of the Town of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved husband for 66 years to Genevieve; loving father of Matthew (Kathie), Kathleen (Frank) Palmeri, Michael and Carla (James) Brice; also survived by several loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother of Francine Volpe and Patricia Perry. Friends may call Wednesday at 10:30 at the Bethesda Full Gospel Tabernacle (Delaware and Broad Sts.) followed by funeral services at 11. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Full Gospel Tabernacle. Arrangements by LESTER H. WEDEKINDT INC., FUNERAL HOME.