Fire heavily damages Grand Island home

A two-story Grand Island home sustained $150,000 in damage in a fire Thursday evening.

Grand Island firefighters responded to the home at 3371 Wallace Drive just before 7:30 p.m. to find heavy smoke and a working fire. Crews concentrated on the interior of the home, and were able to extinguish the fire by 7:52 p.m.

According to Grand Island Fire Capt. Jon Cinelli, the fire appeared to have started in a first-floor wood-burning fireplace. The fire then spread through the ceiling to the second floor, where the heaviest damage occurred. The damage was put at $100,000 to the structure and $50,000 to its contents.

The home, owned by Martin Grisanti, was unoccupied at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The Sheridan Park Volunteer Fire Department and the City of Tonawanda Fire Department assisted at the scene.