Nearly 3,000 without power in Clarence Center, East Amherst

Power failures are affecting some residents in northern Erie County.

About 2,900 customers are without power in Clarence Center and East Amherst shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday, according to New York State Electric & Gas.

Also, more than 750 customers in Amherst have lost power, according to National Grid.

About 150 customers in Williamsville are also without power, National Grid said.

National Grid estimates its Amherst customers will have their power back by 10 a.m.

No estimates on when power would be restored were immediately available from NYSEG.