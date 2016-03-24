CHAPMAN, Donald E.

CHAPMAN - Donald E. March 23, 2016 of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved husband of 67 years to the late Dorothy (Heyer); loving father of Mark (Ann), Glenn (Penny) and Ellen (Harry) Mandris; survived by nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Friends may call Monday 4-7 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave. where Funeral Services will be held Tuesday at 11:30 AM. Friends invited. Memorials may be made to Town Line Lutheran Church.