United Way campaign reaches 92 percent of goal

The United Way of Buffalo & Erie County’s annual campaign has reached 92 percent of its $14.5 million goal, the campaign announced Tuesday.

The First Niagara Foundation and KeyBank Foundation have each donated $25,000 towards the fundraising goal, on top of employee donations and corporate matching gifts from both organizations, United Way officials said in a news release.

On Thursday, the United Way is sponsoring “Spring It On,” a 24-hour online campaign for giving to non-profits in Western New York. Make donations at springiton.org.

Donations to the United Way’s campaign may also be made at donate.uwbec.org.