Pedestrian in critical condition at ECMC after being struck in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS – A 69-year-old man suffered “significant head injuries” when he was struck by a car Tuesday morning as he was crossing the Hyde Park Boulevard, Niagara Falls Police Capt. Angela Munn said in a statement.

The pedestrian was walking near the former police station on Hyde Park near Sherwood Avenue when he was hit by a car at about 6:50 a.m.

The driver of the car, identified as a 26-year-old man, was driving a 2001 Buick Regal and was making a left hand turn off of Sherwood when he hit the pedestrian.

The victim, whose name was not released, suffered head injuries, a broken clavicle and broken ribs. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.