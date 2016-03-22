Painless1099 CEO to speak at Daemen

ACeCallwood, CEO and co-founder of 43North runner-up Painless1099, will speak about entrepreneurship at 5 p.m. April 6 in the Wick Campus Center Alumni Lounge at Daemen College.

Painless1099, which won $500,000 in last year’s 43North business plan competition, is an online banking tool that helps freelancers and independent contractors with saving money for taxes.

Callwood’s talk, which is free, is part of the college’s Nancy Haberman Gacioch Entrepreneurship Lecture Series.