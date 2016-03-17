Man wearing motorcycle helmet robs West Seneca credit union

A man wearing a gray motorcycle helmet, black jeans and a blue jacket entered Financial Trust Federal Credit Union at 4257 Seneca St. about 9:39 a.m. Thursday, pulled out a black semiautomatic pistol and demanded cash, West Seneca Police said.

The bandit, who got an undetermined amout of cash, fled on foot through Mill Road Park, directly behind the credit union, police added.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to call the Police Detective Bureau at 674-3154 or the department’s Confidential Tip Line at 675-8423.