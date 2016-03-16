QUIRIN, Charles M., Sr.

QUIRIN - Charles M., Sr. March 16, 2016, of the Town of Tonawanda, NY, beloved husband of the late Catherine (Schoenfeld) and Gertrude Quirin; dear father of Dianne Brach, Charles M. Jr. (Gail) and John (Betty) Quirin; loving grandfather of John (Maria), Jacob (Susy), Catherine (Brian), Christopher, Pamela (Ryan) and John Michael. Friends may call Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore.