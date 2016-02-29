Qdoba Mexican Eats opens in Niagara Falls

National fast-casual Mexican restaurant Qdoba Mexican Eats opened its doors in Niagara Falls with an event that included visits by Miss New York State, former Sabres Andrew Peters and an appearance by a fun Lucha Libre wrestler (more on that later).

Located at the LaSalle Center (next to the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA), the restaurant's menu items include Knockout Tacos, burritos, nachos, quesadillas, loaded tortilla soup and taco salads.

Price points are low, ranging from $3.50 for a single taco to $9 for any three. Burritos range from $7.80-$8.40. (We see a future Cheap Eats here somewhere.)

Qdoba notes it sets itself apart from other fast-casual Mexican fare by bringing, “flavor at the forefront.” Guests aren’t charged more for the extras because any and all additional flavors – like hand-smashed guacamole, queso and sauces and salsas — are free on any entrée. Coke is the supplier of soft drinks.

Each location is designed to create a more open feeling within a modern setting. Seating includes long community tables.

And what about that Lucha Libre wrestler? When Qdoba re-branded itself, it adopted the Mexican wrestling figure at its mascot that appears in the décor and on bags. The tradition dates back to the late 1800s, and includes wrestlers or “luchadores” who wear colorful masks. (We think it’s fun and quirky.)

Qdoba, located 1520 Military Road, Niagara Falls, is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Other area locations will be opening, including in the Walden Galleria area in April.