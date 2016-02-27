Letter: No need to mention donor’s legal issues

No need to mention donor’s legal issues

I read the feature in last weekend’s paper about “Baby Shawn” and his fight with a brain tumor and it broke my heart. On Feb. 24, I was happy to see the article about an Amherst CEO who came through for Shawn and made a donation to bring the fund (to send Shawn to Florida) to its target. Such good news.

Yet The News had to spoil it by adding the last paragraph about the CEO and his legal problems. That paragraph was not needed to finish this “feel good” part of Shawn’s story.

Sandra Pacer

Depew